Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Ex-MPD officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder to plead guilty in federal court

Desmond Mills
Desmond Mills(SCSO)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desmond Mills, one of five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea to guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarius Bean and Mills all face second-degree murder amongst other charges. In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55
The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says

Latest News

New judge appointed to Young Dolph murder case
New judge appointed to Young Dolph murder case
The scene on Stonington Drive.
Shelby County Fire Dept. puts out house fire in Richwood
Streetdog Foundation to host Howl at the Moon fundraiser Nov. 11 (Streetdog Foundation)
Streetdog Foundation to host Howl at the Moon fundraiser Nov. 11
Spencer's Forecast