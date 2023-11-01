Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court

Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University...
Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University students, appeared in court Wednesday.(Broome County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Cornell University junior accused of posting violently threatening statements against Jewish people on campus was held without bail after his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Patrick Dai, from the Rochester, New York suburb of Pittsford, is charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. The graphic, anonymous messages posted this weekend on a Greek life forum rattled Jewish students on the Ithaca campus in upstate New York.

“While we take some measure of relief in knowing that the alleged author of the vile antisemitic posts that threatened our Jewish community is in custody, it was disturbing to learn that he was a Cornell student,” Cornell President Martha E. Pollack said in a message Wednesday to the university community.

Pollack said the Ivy League university will not tolerate antisemitism, racism, Islamophobia or any other form of hatred.

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the arrest as an example of the Justice Department’s priorities when it comes to fighting hate crimes.

“The Justice Department has no tolerance for violence or unlawful threats of violence fueled by antisemitism or Islamophobia,” Garland said in an online forum on hate crimes Wednesday.

Investigators traced the threatening messages to Dai through an IP address, a numeric designation that identifies its location on the internet. Dai admitted that he posted the threatening messages in an interview with law enforcement authorities at the Cornell Police Department, according to the federal complaint made late Tuesday.

Dai, 21, waived his right to a bail hearing during his initial court appearance in Syracuse. He also was assigned a federal public defender, Gabrielle DiBella. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15, according to federal officials.

Dai’s mother attended the court appearance and did not comment afterward, according to media reports.

The Associated Press left a phone message seeking comment from DiBella.

The threatening comments were left on a website about fraternities and sororities that is not affiliated with Cornell and prompted police to increase security for Jewish students.

One post included threats to stab and slit the throats of Jewish males and to bring a rifle to campus and shoot Jews. Another post was titled “gonna shoot up 104 west,” a university dining hall that caters to kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, according to the complaint.

Dai has been suspended from Cornell, a spokesperson said.

Cornell also announced that Friday will be a “community day.” No classes will be held, and faculty and nonessential staff will be excused from work.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55
The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says

Latest News

New judge appointed to Young Dolph murder case
Suspect in Whitehaven restaurant shooting makes appearance in court
Business owner says he's not surprised by human remains discovery off Hwy. 51
Ex-MPD officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder to plead guilty in federal court
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York