3 allegedly found with guns stolen from Atoka pawn shop weeks after 169 guns taken in smash-and-grab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people face charges after guns stolen from an Atoka pawn shop were reportedly found in a stolen vehicle in Cordova.

Memphis police arrested Kaderion Stokes, Chrishun Chism, and Kennedi Thomas on Monday after MPD says they were found riding in a stolen Dodge Charger with the stolen guns.

When officers found the car in Rockcreek Cove, Stokes and Chism reportedly fled but were caught shortly after.

Inside the car, police found three guns, two of which were reported stolen in the September burglary in Atoka.

Atoka police say criminals made away with 169 guns from South End Gun and Pawn located at 14382 U.S. 51 North.

Stokes and Chism are both charged with evading arrest, three counts of property theft, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Thomas is charged with three counts of property theft and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Stokes and Chism are being held on $25,000 bonds.

Thomas was released on her own recognizance.

It is unclear at this time how many weapons in total have been recovered since the September smash-and-grab.

At last check, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is still investigating this case.

If you have any tips to offer about this crime you’re urged to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

