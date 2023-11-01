2 men charged after restaurant shooting expected in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects in Tha Table shooting will make their first appearance in court Wednesday.

Darion Banks and Michael Shaffer are set to be in court at 9 a.m.

Investigators say Banks shot and killed Alfonzo Turner, owner of Tha Table, and 31-year-old Tedarius Day on Sunday afternoon outside Tha Table restaurant on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

In court documents, Banks told police he was at Tha Table where other men in the stolen Infiniti were attempting to break into another vehicle.

That’s when a man came outside to confront them.

Banks says the man shot at them as they were leaving, and the men then returned later and fired shots, killing Turner and Day.

Banks and Shaffer were arrested off New Allen Road in Raleigh after a brief chase.

The suspects were in an Infiniti reported stolen out of downtown Memphis.

Banks is being held at 201 without a bond and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, evading arrest, theft of property, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Shaffer told police he was the driver of the Infiniti but did not fire any shots.

He is charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

