Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

16-year-old girl missing from Memphis since June

Kaylin Johnson
Kaylin Johnson(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old girl went missing from Memphis in June, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kaylin Johnson went missing on June 17, 2023.

She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnson also has multiple tattoos on her face and hands.

If you have seen Johnson or have information about her whereabouts please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4476 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55

Latest News

FedEx Cares, nonprofit to provide winter coats to William H. Brewster Elementary School students
FedEx Cares, nonprofit to provide winter coats to elementary school students in Memphis
Car crashes into ditch in Frayser
Car crashes into ditch in Frayser
MSCS board convenes to discuss superintendent search
Car crashes into ditch in Frayser
2 men charged after restaurant shooting expected in court