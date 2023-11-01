16-year-old girl missing from Memphis since June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old girl went missing from Memphis in June, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kaylin Johnson went missing on June 17, 2023.

She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnson also has multiple tattoos on her face and hands.

If you have seen Johnson or have information about her whereabouts please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4476 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

