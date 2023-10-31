Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to another frosty night and another FREEZE WARNING

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A clear and cold night is underway across the Mid-South prompting the National Weather Service to issue another FREEZE WARNING for the entire Action News 5 coverage area from 9 PM to 9 AM Wednesday. This will lead to another chilly day tomorrow, but a southerly flow will return tomorrow night which will be the catalyst for a warming trend that will begin as the week comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Be sure to set your clocks BACK one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time this weekend. It’s also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

