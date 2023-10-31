Advertise with Us
Whitehaven residents want answers after restaurant owner

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after a deadly shooting in Whitehaven, family members and friends are remembering a young entrepreneur and restauranteur—Alfonzo Turner, the owner of Tha Table.

Will Turner said his 30-year-old brother Alfonzo Turner created Tha Table to inspire and cultivate love, bellowing laughter, and cherished memories using great food and a welcoming atmosphere in the heart of Whitehaven.

“He said [he] wanted to be right across from the visitor center so that people who don’t normally come to a restaurant like this, they would see it, be motivated by it they would see that Memphis is not just what they hear. On the news, you know, ironically. But he wanted this place to be a light not only for him, but he wanted this place to be a life for Memphis, and to showcase our talent as far as food and music,” said Will Turner, Alfonzo’s older brother.

Sunday afternoon, the dream of this 30-year-old father and husband-to-be was tarnished by gun violence.

The Memphis Police Department says just after 3:30 PM, officers received a shooting call at Tha Table on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Turner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later passed away.

“I can’t even put words to it, " Will confided, grief-stricken as he spoke of his departed brother, “You know, I came in, but would say that. It’s devastating in many ways but again, like I say, [my] hope has always been in Christ and relationships.”

As Memphis police work to arrest those who are responsible for Turner’s death, his brother urges the gunmen to reach out for help.

“I just urge them to stop running, to find a place, to find a community, to find a church, find someone who can teach you how to go about getting things the right way, because I hate what they did,” said Turner.

Memphis police have not identified the other victim involved in the shooting or made any arrest in this ongoing investigation.

