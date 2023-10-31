Sales tax holiday for groceries in Tennessee ends Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s grocery sales tax holiday ends Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The three-month sales tax holiday on groceries began Aug. 1 and ran through the end of October. The state had a sales tax holiday on groceries last year too, but it only lasted a month.

“People are struggling so much,” Executive Director of Compassion Ministries Robin Rolland said in July before the holiday.

Rolland sees that need firsthand. At a food drive in Scott County over the summer, Rolland said they served about 500 families, each leaving with about $500 worth of groceries. Rolland said those are the people that benefit most from the sales tax holiday.

“Just the relief there of $100, $200 a month. They’re going to see an impact there,” she said at the time.

Rolland said that’s money people can use for gas, utilities, medical bills and other necessities.

However, alcohol, tobacco products, candy, dietary supplements and prepared foods were not part of the holiday.

“For the three-month grocery sales tax holiday, we estimate people will save, collectively $288 million,” Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Department of Revenue Kathleen Hilt said in July.

Hilt said the sales tax in the state can be as high as 6.75% on groceries, depending on which county you live in.

“Even though sales tax might not seem like a lot in itself when you are doing these big grocery trips, and you’re feeding a family, all of that adds up. So, every little bit counts,” Hilt said.

