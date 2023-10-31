Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Sales tax holiday for groceries in Tennessee ends Tuesday

The sales tax on groceries is as high as 6.75% depending on which county you live in.
The sales tax on groceries is as high as 6.75% depending on which county you live in, potentially saving a family more than $100 in a month
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s grocery sales tax holiday ends Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The three-month sales tax holiday on groceries began Aug. 1 and ran through the end of October. The state had a sales tax holiday on groceries last year too, but it only lasted a month.

“People are struggling so much,” Executive Director of Compassion Ministries Robin Rolland said in July before the holiday.

Rolland sees that need firsthand. At a food drive in Scott County over the summer, Rolland said they served about 500 families, each leaving with about $500 worth of groceries. Rolland said those are the people that benefit most from the sales tax holiday.

“Just the relief there of $100, $200 a month. They’re going to see an impact there,” she said at the time.

Rolland said that’s money people can use for gas, utilities, medical bills and other necessities.

However, alcohol, tobacco products, candy, dietary supplements and prepared foods were not part of the holiday.

“For the three-month grocery sales tax holiday, we estimate people will save, collectively $288 million,” Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Department of Revenue Kathleen Hilt said in July.

Hilt said the sales tax in the state can be as high as 6.75% on groceries, depending on which county you live in.

“Even though sales tax might not seem like a lot in itself when you are doing these big grocery trips, and you’re feeding a family, all of that adds up. So, every little bit counts,” Hilt said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Officers at the scene in front of the fire station on Winchester Rd.
2 women shot in front of fire station

Latest News

The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming on Tuesday night.
Hospitality Hub to open emergency warming center
Three suspects are wanted after they shot and killed a man in Orange Mound on October 23.
3 suspects wanted after shooting, killing man in Orange Mound
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Burning cotton bales keeps highway closed a second day
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash