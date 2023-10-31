Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Advertise with Us
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

