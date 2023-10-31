Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-40 and Sycamore View Road

The crash scene on I-40 and Sycamore View Road.
The crash scene on I-40 and Sycamore View Road.(TDOT)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic delay on I-40 on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on I-40 and Sycamore View Road, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The four westbound left lanes are blocked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Officers at the scene in front of the fire station on Winchester Rd.
2 women shot in front of fire station

Latest News

5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
A one-vehicle crash caused an some outages in Raleigh
1-vehicle crash causes outages in Raleigh
Traffic cones generic.
1 victim in critical condition after crash; lanes closed on Airways and Raines Road
The scene on I-240 E
Traffic clear on I-240 E after crash