MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue

The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Monday.

Officers responded to the armed robbery at 11:42 a.m. on the corner of Lamar Avenue and Roland Street.

The two suspects approached a man.

One suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet, according to MPD.

The suspects then ran away south on Roland Street.

The first suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with “MICHIGAN” written across it. He also wore bright red pants and crocs.

The second suspect wore a black long-sleeve shirt with a white shirt underneath, black pants, and black and white Jordan sneakers and had low-fading hair and a slight mustache.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

