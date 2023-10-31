MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Monday.
Officers responded to the armed robbery at 11:42 a.m. on the corner of Lamar Avenue and Roland Street.
The two suspects approached a man.
One suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet, according to MPD.
The suspects then ran away south on Roland Street.
The first suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with “MICHIGAN” written across it. He also wore bright red pants and crocs.
The second suspect wore a black long-sleeve shirt with a white shirt underneath, black pants, and black and white Jordan sneakers and had low-fading hair and a slight mustache.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.