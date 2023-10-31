Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder

A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges, including capital murder. (WFAA, FAMILY HANDOUT, EVERMAN POLICE, CNN)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERMAN, Texas (WFAA) - Search teams near Dallas are trying to find a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen a year ago.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted the boy’s mother on multiple charges including capital murder but she has since left the U.S.

This week marks a year since Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive.

“We’re certainly not going to give up,” Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

Everman police revealed a development Monday on the case of the boy they believe to be dead.

“I’ve had tears in my eyes since I got the call earlier today,” Spencer said.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Noel’s mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh on multiple charges, including capital murder.

“I firmly believe that this will help that process of getting them apprehended and brought back,” Spencer said.

Noel’s mom and stepdad Arshdeep Singh have been at the center of his disappearance ever since March, when they fled the country with six of Noel’s siblings, but without Noel.

The family flew to Turkey and then to India where Spencer believes they still are.

Family members told police that Rodriguez-Singh abused Noel and denied him food and water.

“And she murdered him. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Spencer said.

For now, his hope is to get answers and justice for Noel.

“Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t ask about Noel or the missing little boy from Everman,” Everman Mayor Ray Richardson said.

Ground searches across Everman will continue.

“Make no mistake that our work is not done,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the new indictments with the help of federal partners, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals, will be able to bring Noel’s mother and her husband back to the United States.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Officers at the scene in front of the fire station on Winchester Rd.
2 women shot in front of fire station

Latest News

FILE - There will be little ghosts & goblins searching for some treats tonight, but before you...
How to prevent safety scares on Halloween
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine
Shredded organic materials are piled up before being taken to a anaerobic digester at a...
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA’s help
Before you head out this Halloween, make sure your trick-or-treaters stay safe.
How to prevent safety scares on Halloween
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Burning cotton bales keeps highway closed a second day