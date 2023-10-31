MLGW opens Winter Moratorium program to prevent cutoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More chances for relief on your power bill as it gets cold outside with MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program.

Their Winter Moratorium Program prevents people from getting cut off from December through February. Customers must apply by November 15.

It’s meant for senior citizens and the disabled.

There are no income restrictions either - you just can’t have a past-due bill of more than $200.

If you’ve done this program before - you’ll automatically be re-enrolled.

It’s important to note during this program you’ll still be responsible for paying your bill.

Customers can download the form here or request that one be mailed to them by calling 901-544-6549.

For months customers have been telling us about double or incorrect billing.

MLGW says they’re addressing the issues.

In the meantime, a 12% rate hike will go into effect starting in January if it’s approved by Memphis City Council.

For you, that means an additional $5 per month starting in 2024 which will be an additional $15 per month by 2026.

MLGW’s Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase which they say will go toward infrastructure repairs.

However, Memphis City Council still needs to sign off on the proposal.

