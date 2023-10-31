Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody, accused of killing two people, including the store’s owner, at a Whitehaven restaurant.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Tha Table on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say a man reported his Infiniti stolen from the parking lot of the Doubletree hotel in Downtown Memphis; that vehicle was later involved in the Whitehaven shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Tedarius Day in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Cruze with a gunshot wound to the head.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found Alfonzo Turner on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Alfonzo Turner and his family (Will Turner)

The next day, officers found the same Infiniti with a different plate that was registered to a different stolen vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and began a pursuit in the Frayser area.

The chase eventually ended, and the two men inside, Darion Banks and Michael Shaffer, were taken into custody.

Michael Shaffer (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Banks told police he was present at Tha Table where other men in the stolen Infiniti were attempting to break into another vehicle at the restaurant. That’s when a man came outside to confront them.

Banks said the man shot at them as they were leaving; the men then returned later and fired shots, killing Turner and Day.

Banks told police he was the driver of the Infiniti but did not fire any shots.

Banks is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, evading arrest, theft of property and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Shaffer is charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

