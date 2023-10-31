Advertise with Us
‘It was an evil act’: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend with zip tie

Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes.
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Jefferson Parish judge handed down a life sentence to Dennis Sheppard on Monday, Oct. 30, for the murder of his girlfriend.

Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes on Nov. 2, 2020, during a domestic dispute at her apartment in Harvey.

Witnesses told police they observed Sheppard tightening the zip tie and pushing Holmes to the ground.

After the act, District Attorney Paul Connick says Sheppard was quoted by two witnesses as saying, “She wanted me dead; now she’s dead.”

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Holmes’ body in the driveway with a zip-tie around her neck.

Three days later, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force arrested Sheppard in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

On Sept. 28, a Jefferson Parish jury convicted Sheppard of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of probation, parole, or sentence suspension. The jury reached a verdict after 36 minutes of deliberation.

During the sentencing, Holmes’ twin sister delivered emotional victim-impact testimony, denouncing Sheppard’s actions as evil.

“I hope the only mercy you get for the rest of your life is the mercy you showed my sister,” she said.

Judge June Berry Darensburg of the 24th Judicial District Court dismissed the defense’s requests for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal.

“She had a full life ahead of her; she was very young,” Judge Darensburg said. “To take someone’s life, I would have to agree with the impact testimony: It was an evil act.”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

