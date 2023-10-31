Hospitality Hub to open emergency warming center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open a warming center on Tuesday.

The warming center will open at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, at the Hospitality Hub on 590 Washington Avenue.

The warming center will close at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

If you need a ride beginning at 9:30 p.m. call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

