Hospitality Hub to open emergency warming center

The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming on Tuesday night.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open a warming center on Tuesday.

The warming center will open at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, at the Hospitality Hub on 590 Washington Avenue.

The warming center will close at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

If you need a ride beginning at 9:30 p.m. call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

