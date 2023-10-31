Hit-and-run on Park Avenue leaves 1 injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person in critical condition.

Around 7:01 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a hit-and-run on Park Avenue near Audobon Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been severely injured.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

