Hit-and-run on Park Avenue leaves 1 injured, police say

Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured, police say
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person in critical condition.

Around 7:01 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a hit-and-run on Park Avenue near Audobon Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been severely injured.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

