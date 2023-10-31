Gov Bill Lee, Congressman David Kustoff visit Margolin Hebrew Academy discuss ongoing war, school safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School safety and security were top of mind for Governor Bill Lee and Congressman David Kustoff during a visit to the Margolin Hebrew Academy in East Memphis on Monday.

As war overseas rages on, students and faculty at Margolin Hebrew Academy pray for the lives lost and those still in captivity.

All this as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Congressman David Kustoff visited the school to condemn attacks on Israel and threats to Jewish schools and houses of worship.

“We want parents when they send their children off to school to feel safe and they’re going to be educated and not have to worry about acts of violence,” said Congressman David Kustoff (Tennessee - District 8).

Congressman Kustoff is a former student of Margolin Hebrew Academy.

The school is no stranger to threats.

In July a former student armed with a gun tried to get into the school.

When he was unable to get through a set of interior doors, Memphis Police say shots were fired outside the school.

“These provisions work,” said Governor Bill Lee, “School safety initiatives work.”

Governor Lee, Kustoff, and the school’s Executive Director Brandy Flack credit Margolin’s safety and security protocols for avoiding a potential tragedy.

Flack specifically points to FEMA’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helped the school shore up campus security.

“The NSGP has been vital for our school keeping our students and our faculty safe,” said Executive Director of Margolin Hebrew Academy Brandy Flack.

Flack spoke in front of the Senate Advisory Committee in September about the NSGP and shared what the funds can be used for.

“For example doors, locks, access control systems, cameras, fencing, anything that will harden a target against a threat,” said Flack.

Governor Lee also pointed to $200 million in the state budget for school security.

The Memphis Shelby County School board accepted about $3.5 million dollars of that money last week to be used to install bullet-resistant film at school entrances, buy X-ray machines, metal detectors, active shooter simulation equipment, and more.

Billions of dollars could also be on the way to Israel in the coming days.

Congressman Kustoff discussed the war overseas with the governor during the visit today along with rabbis and leaders of Memphis’ Jewish community as well as State Representative Jon Gillespie and State Senator Paul Rose

Kustoff, one of two Republican Jewish representatives in Congress says a $14.5 billion dollar aid package could be up for a vote by U-S lawmakers on Thursday.

About 240 people are being held hostage by Hamas, more than 8,000 people have been killed since the deadly attack October 7th.

“We stand with unwavering commitment with the nation of Israel in the midst of horrific attacks on that nation and her civilian population and innocent people,” said Governor Lee.

“Israel has the right to go in and do what it needs to do protect their citizens and protect Israel,” said Congressman Kustoff. “No cease fire.”

When asked about aid to Palestinians in Gaza not affiliated with Hamas, Congressman Kustoff said captives need to be released and he wants assurance that any aid that passes through Congress is not tied to “terrorists”.

