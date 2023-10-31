Advertise with Us
FIRST ALERT: cold, breezy Halloween, beginning of November

Cold Blast to End October in the Mid-South
Cold Blast to End October in the Mid-South
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HALLOWEEN TUESDAY: Sunshine and chilly breezes will continue through the final day of October. Add a few minutes to get the car warmed up and let the defroster do its work. Expect sunshine to push temperatures only to the lower 50s by afternoon with occasional 20-25 mph gusts – keeping a wintry chill in place all day as a second front, albeit dry, pushes through the region. For any folks trick-or-treating Tuesday night – expect temperatures to dip into the middle to upper 30s by 10 PM – we’ll bottom out in the 20s to near 30° by early Wednesday morning. Plan on checking in on those without adequate access to warmth, making sure your pets are warm and any plants covered or brought inside.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to your morning may inspire you to crank the car a few minutes early to get things warmed up. Expect morning 20s and 30s to warm only to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the wake of the secondary front swinging through the region. Sunshine will still be in high supply through the day. We’ll stay clear and cold with lows falling back into the 20s to near 30° again by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our wintry stretch continues through much of the work week with highs in the upper 50s Thursday to the lower and middle 60s by Friday. Eventually, we’ll trend back toward the lower 70s – more typical for early November by the weekend with a return chance for a shower or two by late Sunday into next Monday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

