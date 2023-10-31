Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Father personally thanks Murfreesboro firefighters for saving son from burning car

“They went and did what they do with no regard for their life. They’re trying to save someone else’s.”
The man was captured on video personally thanking the firefighters who saved his son.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father in Murfreesboro personally thanked the firefighters who saved his son, who was trapped in a burning car.

Eric Swaim said if the firefighters from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue (MFR) Station 8 had arrived any later at the crash scene, he’s not sure his son would have made it.

“They went and did what they do, with no regard for their life,” Swaim said. “They’re trying to save someone else’s.”

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was driving east in the left lane on East Northfield Boulevard Saturday night. The truck’s driver was approaching a traffic light at Lacassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard when they slammed into the back of a car, causing a chain reaction pileup, according to police.

Previous Coverage
3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro

Swaim’s son, 24-year-old Jay Swaim, was among those injured. He was trapped in his car while it was on fire. Several witnesses told WSMV4 they tried to help get Jay out of the car, but the fire was too big.

Eventually, firefighters with MFR Station 8 pulled the 24-year-old driver out and put him in a helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Cpt. Kenny McFarland was one of the crew members who assisted in the rescue.

“It’s an overwhelming experience,” Farland said. “It’s one of those where you can’t take life for granted because, yes, a couple seconds of us not doing our job that we’re trained to do, and we might not have saved that man’s life.”

Swaim said his son suffered burns on his arms, shoulders and head. He also has a broken leg, ribs, jaw and facial bones. He will need facial reconstructive surgeries and a skin graft.

“Recovery is going to be a long time,” he said. “It’s going to be a long process.”

To donate to Jay’s recovery fund, you can visit this GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55
The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash

Latest News

A fire truck.
Shelby County Fire Dept. battling house fire in Richwood
The man wanted after a deadly hit-and-run killed woman on October 26.
Man wanted after deadly hit-and-run on Kirby Parkway
Chalkbeat examines Tennessee’s rush to revamp letter grades for schools
Chalkbeat examines Tennessee’s rush to revamp letter grades for schools
Memphis Zoo
Memphis Zoo announces dates for Zoo Lights
Google reveals top October search trends
Google reveals top October search trends