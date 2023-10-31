Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Emergency warming centers open to Memphians in need of shelter

The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming on Tuesday night.
The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming on Tuesday night.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several warming centers are open Tuesday for those in need of shelter in the Memphis area.

  • The Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue
  • Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue
  • The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue

Emergency shelters will open at 10 p.m. Halloween night and close at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.

If you need a ride beginning at 9:30 p.m., call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

Man charged in deadly shooting at Whitehaven restaurant
Your First Alert to another frosty night and another FREEZE WARNING
Tuesday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 31, 2023
Memphis police investigating second incident at Overton Park
City and park leaders discuss solution for Overton Park-Memphis Zoo parking
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55