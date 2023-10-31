Emergency warming centers open to Memphians in need of shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several warming centers are open Tuesday for those in need of shelter in the Memphis area.

The Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue

Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue

The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue

Emergency shelters will open at 10 p.m. Halloween night and close at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.

If you need a ride beginning at 9:30 p.m., call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

