Emergency warming centers open to Memphians in need of shelter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several warming centers are open Tuesday for those in need of shelter in the Memphis area.
- The Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue
- Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue
- The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue
Emergency shelters will open at 10 p.m. Halloween night and close at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.
If you need a ride beginning at 9:30 p.m., call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.
