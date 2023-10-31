Advertise with Us
Community members mourn the lives of 2 women killed in house fire

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors and friends speak out after a deadly house fire on Hancock Drive killed two women.

The Memphis Fire Department said the cause of the fire was electrical, it was ruled an accident.

”It’s, it’s devastating,” said Carlton Williams, who went to church with one of the women at Middle Baptist Church.

Shocked by the losses, neighbors and those who knew the women are still in mourning.

”I was actually thinking it was possibly a fire there at the apartments behind us, but as I got closer down the street, I could see it was her house,” said Bettye Pittman, a neighbor.

The two women who were killed in the fire were 85 and 66-years-old. One of the women was known to all those around her.

”Mrs. Ernestine Sturghill was a pillar in the Whitehaven community,” said Williams.

They said Ernestine Sturghill’s lively spirit made her unforgettable.

Pittman lives just a few houses down from where the home went up in flames.

She said Sturghill was always up for conversation.

”She will definitely be missed because she was always sitting in her garage looking out,” said Pittman. “Very talkative, very informative person.”

The area near the fire experienced power outages all morning Monday.

We asked MLGW if the house had power when the fire started. MLGW officials said their system did not show any outages at that address today.

”It’s a terrible tragedy, the change in weather so quickly with a fire to follow behind it that tragically takes the life,” said Williams.

