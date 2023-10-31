Advertise with Us
City and park leaders discuss solution for Overton Park-Memphis Zoo parking

By Melek Robinson
Oct. 31, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland gave an update on the Overton Park and City of Memphis parking plan.

Last year, the city, Overton Park Conservancy and the zoo announced an agreement to expand zoo parking. The plan will also save a piece of land in Overton Park known as the Greensward.

Congressman Steve Cohen announced that he has secured $3 million in federal funding to complete the project.

The funding will move the zoo’s current maintenance area to the park’s southeast corner.

The zoo’s existing maintenance area along North Parkway, will be converted into parking.

Officials say the expansion will add the 300 spaces the zoo needs without taking out a portion of the Greensward.

“Again, this adds significant new park space, preserves 17 acres of old forest, provides Zoo with the parking it needs to continue to be a top tourist attraction in our region and provides the zoo with a better maintenance facility to continue the great operation it has,” said Mayor Strickland.

