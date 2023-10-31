A chilly day ahead for Halloween with an even colder night expected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A reinforcing cold front will swing through the Mid-South today keeping conditions much below average, breezy and giving way for the coldest night we’ve experienced so far. Highs today will reach into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine through the day. The front will press through the back half of the day which will cause breezy conditions just in time for trick-or-treating hours.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will be a coats over costumes Halloween this year. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, into the upper 40s by 6 PM then dipping into the upper 30s by 9 PM. Outlying areas will see temperatures fall even quicker. Also, expect breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20 mph making it feel EVEN COLDER.

TONIGHT: A clear and frigid night ahead. Lows fall into near 30, into the upper 20s for a good portion of the Mid-South. Because of these below freezing temperatures a Freeze Warning has once again been issued for the entire region.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine with highs near 50 into the afternoon. Winds will be North 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow night temperatures will once again bottom out near freezing into Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will top out near 60 on Thursday and into the low 70s by the weekend. Lows will also be up, into the 50s by the weekend. Dry conditions prevail through the weekend with our next best chance of rainfall coming early next work week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.