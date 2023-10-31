Advertise with Us
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Raleigh.

The crash happened on Ramill Road between Raleigh Millington Road and Monessen Drive around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Memphis police, three people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Also, two were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

