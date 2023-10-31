3 suspects wanted after shooting, killing man in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after they shot and killed a man on October 23.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:28 p.m. on Barron Court near Barron Avenue.

Memphis police found the victim and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say surveillance video showed the victim getting into a red 2006 Pontiac Vibe that was backed into a parking space with Mississippi tags.

Moments later the vehicle accelerated forward and then hit a U-haul parked directly in front of it, according to the police.

The victim then fell out of the front passenger seat onto the parking lot.

Three men then exited the car before getting back into the red Pontiac Vibe and driving away going northbound on Semmes Street.

The first suspect was the driver and he was wearing a black hoodie.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a white design and black jogging pants with a white stripe down the outside of both legs, according to police.

The second suspect was sitting in the rear passenger seat, wearing a black hoodie with a white design and possibly gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.