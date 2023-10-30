Your First Alert to a Freeze Warning tonight and a cold week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold Canadian air is gripping the Mid-South this evening and will lead to a frosty Tuesday morning prompting the National Weather Service in Memphis to issue a FREEZE WARNING for the entire Action News 5 coverage area tonight and tomorrow night. We’ll have a dry pattern for the next several days along with well below average temperatures through the week followed by a warmer weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cool with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Before bed Saturday night be sure to set your clocks back one hour and change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector as we return to Central Standard Time this weekend.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.