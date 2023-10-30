Advertise with Us
Woman attacks Papa John’s employee, charged with assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say attacked an employee at Papa John’s.

On July 18, officers responded to an incident at the Papa John’s restaurant on North Germantown Parkway.

The victim informed the police that she was attacked by a woman whom she recognized as Khya Itson.

She informed the officers that the altercation was about a dispute over the victim’s boyfriend.

One witness observed Itson come behind the employee counter and punched the victim.

Upon further investigation, Itson was taken into police custody and booked on October 30.

She is currently facing charges for burglary and assault.

