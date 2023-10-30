Advertise with Us
Two kids complete every trail in the Great Smoky Mountains

Elizabeth Claire Stewart and Landen Stewart are believed to be the youngest to join the ‘900 Miler’ Club
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joining the 900 Miler Club is pretty hard to do. That accomplishment only goes to people who have hiked every trail in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The club now has two new members.

10-year-old Elizabeth Claire Stewart, and her 8-year-old brother Landen Stewart, are the newest members of the club and are believed to be the youngest to reach the milestone.

“I like to see all the old home sites, and all the history,” Landen said.

“I like learning about like the plants, and animals, and mushrooms, and all that,” said Elizabeth Claire.

The kids reached the mark earlier this month, and already have medals with their names to show for it.

They go on all of the hikes with their mom Jennifer, who said she grew up in East Tennessee hiking in the Smokies and started taking her kids on hikes once they could walk.

“They enjoyed it too. They didn’t whine or complain,” Jennifer said. “This was something that they enjoyed, going out because we knew that we were going to have fun, we were going to have an adventure.”

Those adventures have taken them through water, snow, and amazing peaks. Now, they have a photo album filled with pictures from all over the Smokies.

“For me, it was more about the adventure with them because we just had a lot of fun,” Jennifer said.

She said some hikes could be upwards of 20 miles, which can get tiring. But she said Elizabeth Claire and Landen were always ready for the next adventure.

As for what’s next, the family said they might revisit some of their favorite trails in the Smokies, and maybe branch out to some other parks too.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

