Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say

OKARCHE, Okla. (Gray News) – Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week.

The adorable driver with blonde hair was brushing her teeth while sitting behind the wheel of her hot pink, battery-operated mini car.

The Okarche Police Department said in a post on Facebook the mini-lawbreaker was driving over the speed limit on Kansas Avenue in her pink convertible.

Officer Maness took immediate action to get the reckless driver off the streets and pulled her over.

The little girl managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead.

“I’m sure her cuteness had something to do with it,” the police department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.