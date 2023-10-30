Nurse practitioner shares health tips to getting fit this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the leaves change colors and the temperature begins to drop, there’s no better time to embrace a healthier, active lifestyle and watch those extra pounds fall off.

Ashley Jones, nurse practitioner with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about tips to get fit this fall and how you can join the Healthier 901 initiative.

“Lean into this season of change and improve your wellbeing with healthy food choices, walking outside and being present with our mental needs. Healthier 901 offers recipes, fitness options and accountability. It’s a wonderful family-friendly and resource,” Joes said.

