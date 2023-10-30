Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Nurse practitioner shares health tips to getting fit this fall

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the leaves change colors and the temperature begins to drop, there’s no better time to embrace a healthier, active lifestyle and watch those extra pounds fall off.

Ashley Jones, nurse practitioner with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about tips to get fit this fall and how you can join the Healthier 901 initiative.

“Lean into this season of change and improve your wellbeing with healthy food choices, walking outside and being present with our mental needs. Healthier 901 offers recipes, fitness options and accountability. It’s a wonderful family-friendly and resource,” Joes said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Nurse practitioner shares health tips to getting fit this fall
Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021,...
Mike Epps ‘We Them One’s Comedy Tour’ coming to Landers Center
Brooks Museum statues damaged overnight
Brooks Museum statues run over by van
Lows will drop to near freezing here in Memphis, even into the upper 20s in outlying areas....
Maggye's Monday Afternoon Full Forecast