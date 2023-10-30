Mike Epps ‘We Them One’s Comedy Tour’ coming to Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps is coming to the Landers Center with his “We Them One’s Comedy Tour.”

The comedy tour will be hosted by Mike Epps with a lineup including Deray Davis, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and more.

The show will be on March 1, 2024, starting at 8:00 p.m. a the Landers Center on 4560 Venture Drive #11 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

