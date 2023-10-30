Advertise with Us
Mike Epps ‘We Them One’s Comedy Tour’ coming to Landers Center

Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps is coming to the Landers Center with his “We Them One’s Comedy Tour.”

The comedy tour will be hosted by Mike Epps with a lineup including Deray Davis, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and more.

The show will be on March 1, 2024, starting at 8:00 p.m. a the Landers Center on 4560 Venture Drive #11 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

