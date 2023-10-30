Man accused of stabbing inmate in 201 Poplar to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of stabbing an inmate inside the 201 Poplar is set to be in court later this morning.

Donnie Clay, 21, is charged in the murder of 25-year-old Deion Byrd.

Clay is charged with first-degree murder and contraband in a penal institution.

According to the affidavit, Byrd was waiting to be brought back to the jail and was standing in handcuffs outside the holding cell door.

Witnesses said Byrd approached the cell doorway and accused Clay of breaking into his home.

The affidavit says Clay denied the claim and Byrd spit in Clay’s face.

According to documents, Clay chased Byrd into a nearby interview room a few feet away and stabbed him in the neck with the makeshift knife.

“It’s upsetting that an inmate from our jail had a shank and was able to come up to a courtroom setting with a shank and able to kill somebody,” said Judge Paula Skahan. “How could we not be able to protect another inmate from being killed? “That’s our obligation to make sure everybody is safe in our system, and we couldn’t do it.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.