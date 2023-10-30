Advertise with Us
Longtime former Rendezvous waiter dies

Percy (Source: WMC Action News 5)

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-time former Memphis waiter died Saturday.

Percy Norris was a beloved waiter at Rendezvous. He retired a few years ago but had strong ties with the restaurant.

“It’s hard to put into words what this loss feels like for us,” Charlie Vergos Rendezvous said in a Facebook Post.

Norris had an impact on the restaurant since 1968.

“Even though he retired a few years back, he still checked in on us a lot. As he says in the video, there will never be another like him. But we are so lucky to have learned from the best. Please keep his family in your thoughts,” said Rendezvous.

