The first freeze of the season just in time for Halloween

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first freeze of the season is on the way for the Mid-South and it comes just in time for Halloween day.

Overnight into early Tuesday the Mid-South will experience temperatures ranging from the low 30s to even the upper 20s, which prompted a freeze warning for the entire region.

Lows will drop to near freezing here in Memphis, even into the upper 20s in outlying areas. This gives us our first frost/freeze risk of the season. Make sure to plan accordingly with chilly overnight lows sticking around through the work week.(Action News 5)

It’s been a minute since we’ve experience freezing temperatures so remember to plan accordingly before you head to bed tonight. Remember the 4 Ps - Pets, plants, pipes and people.

Lows will drop to near freezing here in Memphis, even into the upper 20s in outlying areas. This gives us our first frost/freeze risk of the season. Make sure to plan accordingly with chilly overnight lows sticking around through the work week.(Action News 5)

With temperatures at and below freezing it’s best to cover outdoor faucets to prevent them from freezing and then bursting. Bring any outdoor plants indoors and also bring outdoor pets inside or give them extra bedding to be able to stay warm overnight. Lastly, check on those around you who could be more susceptible to these frigid conditions.

Overnight lows will again fall at or below freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

