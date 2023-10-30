FIRST ALERT: wintry cold to end October, begin November

MONDAY: A FIRST ALERT to a wet, cold and blustery start to your new work and school week that may make it hard to get going. Expect light to moderate rain to continue through the morning commute as the cold front slices through the region. Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 40s with northerly breezes, gusting to 20-30 mph at times – making it feel colder. Rain should shut down through mid-day, though clouds may hang firm through much of the day. Skies should clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s – with a widespread frost / light freeze likely. Take care of any tender vegetation that you may have outdoors.

HALLOWEEN TUESDAY: Sunshine and chilly breezes will continue through the final day of October. Add a few minutes to get the car warmed up and let the defroster do its work. Expect sunshine to push temperatures only to the upper 40s and lower 50s by afternoon with occasional 20-25 mph gusts – keeping a wintry chill in place all day as a second front, albeit dry, pushes through the region. For any folks trick-or-treating Tuesday night, expect lows in the middle and upper 20s in many spots; near 30 in the city under clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our wintry stretch continues through much of the work week with highs near 50 Wednesday, upper 50s Thursday to the lower and middle 60s by Friday. Eventually, we’ll trend back toward the lower 70s – more typical for early November by the weekend with a return chance for a shower or two by late Sunday into next Monday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist



