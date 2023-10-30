Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center

Latest News

Listening to America – Israel-Hamas War
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and signs an executive order to address his concerns
1 man in critical condition, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Uptown Street, 1 person detained, police say
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW announces deal with General Motors that tentatively ends strikes against Detroit automakers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers