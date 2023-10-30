Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Community remembers pastor after deadly crash

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A leader in the community, a pastor to so many, and a mentor to many more. That is how those we spoke with described Pastor Brian Bartlett Sr, pastor of Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He died after a crash on Saturday, Oct. 28 near Third Street and Mitchell.

His death was a shock for all who knew him. They shared how they remember him.

“Pastor Bartlett is the pastor of my home church. My first pastor, my childhood pastor,” said Cortney Richardson, former member of Lake Grove M.B. Church and mentee of Bartlett.

Bartlett was the pastor of the church for over 30 years. In just two weeks he was planning to celebrate 33 years of being the pastor at the church. Richardson said Bartlett was a constant throughout his life.

“Pastor Bartlett was there, he was that person,” he said. “So, even in the highs at my first live recording Pastor Bartlett was there. At my first ever concert, as an artist Pastor Bartlett was there, when my grandmother passed away, Pastor Bartlett was there.”

Pastor Bartlett was not only a minister but a leader in the community.

“He loved that community; he loved that church. He loved his people. Amazing guy,” Dr. Reginald Boyce, Sr. Pastor of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church and Moderator of the Whitehaven District Association said.

Boyce met Bartlett when he was a young pastor starting out in ministry. He said Bartlett always stood up for his community.

“He was a major advocate. You would find him at town hall meetings. You would find him on the front lines of any major social justice issues,” Boyce said. “He believed in the Whitehaven area, he believed in Westwood and Walker Homes.”

And was someone who everyone could relate to.

“We’re going to lose someone who was real, who was authentic, who was genuinely loving and who was generous,” he said.

Those we spoke with also mentioned Bartlett’s passion for mentoring younger pastors, both men and women. They said he always shared his knowledge with others to help the next generation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million
Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million

Latest News

Midtown Eateries facing challenges as restaurants close and new ones open
Midtown Eateries facing challenges as restaurants close and new ones open
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 15-year-old and another injured, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
Midtown Eateries facing challenges as restaurants close and new ones open
Friends and loved ones remember life and works of Pastor Brian Bartlett