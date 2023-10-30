Community remembers pastor after deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A leader in the community, a pastor to so many, and a mentor to many more. That is how those we spoke with described Pastor Brian Bartlett Sr, pastor of Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He died after a crash on Saturday, Oct. 28 near Third Street and Mitchell.

His death was a shock for all who knew him. They shared how they remember him.

“Pastor Bartlett is the pastor of my home church. My first pastor, my childhood pastor,” said Cortney Richardson, former member of Lake Grove M.B. Church and mentee of Bartlett.

Bartlett was the pastor of the church for over 30 years. In just two weeks he was planning to celebrate 33 years of being the pastor at the church. Richardson said Bartlett was a constant throughout his life.

“Pastor Bartlett was there, he was that person,” he said. “So, even in the highs at my first live recording Pastor Bartlett was there. At my first ever concert, as an artist Pastor Bartlett was there, when my grandmother passed away, Pastor Bartlett was there.”

Pastor Bartlett was not only a minister but a leader in the community.

“He loved that community; he loved that church. He loved his people. Amazing guy,” Dr. Reginald Boyce, Sr. Pastor of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church and Moderator of the Whitehaven District Association said.

Boyce met Bartlett when he was a young pastor starting out in ministry. He said Bartlett always stood up for his community.

“He was a major advocate. You would find him at town hall meetings. You would find him on the front lines of any major social justice issues,” Boyce said. “He believed in the Whitehaven area, he believed in Westwood and Walker Homes.”

And was someone who everyone could relate to.

“We’re going to lose someone who was real, who was authentic, who was genuinely loving and who was generous,” he said.

Those we spoke with also mentioned Bartlett’s passion for mentoring younger pastors, both men and women. They said he always shared his knowledge with others to help the next generation.

