Burning cotton bales shut down highway

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.

Approximately 100 bales of cotton caught fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, on Highway 18, east of Dell, near Farmer’s First Gin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arkansas State Police reported “zero visibility.”

By 3 p.m., crews were still working to put out the fire.

As a result, Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Highway 18 will remain closed through Monday night.

Traffic is being diverted on the west side of the fire at State Highway 239. The traffic on the east side of the fire is being diverted at State Highway 181.

There is no estimate of when Highway 18 will reopen.

