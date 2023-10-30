Brooks Museum statues ran over by van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A van vandalized Brooks Museum Plaza on Saturday evening.

Brooks Museum says a large van entered the plaza through a small space between a tree and a series of bollards.

It struck the exterior of the museum building, as well as a bench and two sculptures.

“We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in this incident, particularly in light of the fact that earlier that same day, more than 3,000 people were on our plaza for our Dia De Los Muertos celebration,” said Brooks Museum.

Brooks Museum statues (GEORGE LARRIMORE)

