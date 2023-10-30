Advertise with Us
Brooks Museum statues ran over by van

Brooks Museum statues damaged overnight
Brooks Museum statues damaged overnight(GEORGE LARRIMORE)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A van vandalized Brooks Museum Plaza on Saturday evening.

Brooks Museum says a large van entered the plaza through a small space between a tree and a series of bollards.

It struck the exterior of the museum building, as well as a bench and two sculptures.

“We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in this incident, particularly in light of the fact that earlier that same day, more than 3,000 people were on our plaza for our Dia De Los Muertos celebration,” said Brooks Museum.

Brooks Museum statues
Brooks Museum statues(GEORGE LARRIMORE)

