Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause begin
Man accused of stabbing inmate in 201 Poplar to appear in court
Man accused of stabbing inmate in 201 Poplar to appear in court
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man to appear in court on hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
Man accused of stabbing inmate in 201 Poplar to appear in court