Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bone-chilling temperatures as we head into Halloween

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much colder conditions in store for our new work week ahead. A cold front passed through overnight ushering in cold air to the Mid-South. Light showers will stick around until mid-day here in Memphis into the afternoon for portions of North Mississippi. Temperatures will stick in the 40s today due to an abundance of cloud cover. Brisk northerly winds however will make it feel cooler at times, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to near freezing here in Memphis, even into the upper 20s in outlying areas. This gives us our first frost/freeze risk of the season. Make sure to plan accordingly with chilly overnight lows sticking around through the work week.

HALLOWEEN: A bone-chilling day in store with highs only reaching the low 50s. Plenty of sunshine to go around through the day with breezy conditions once again wind gusts could get up to 20-30 mph making it feel even colder outdoors. Through the evening temperatures will drop through the 40s, even into the upper 30s by 10 pm.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the week with temperatures slowly warming into next weekend. Overnight lows, however, will stay around freezing until Friday where they’ll be in the middle to upper 30s. Highs will gradually warm near 60 by Thursday then into the low 70s by the start of the weekend. Dry conditions are expected even through next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Lows will drop to near freezing here in Memphis, even into the upper 20s in outlying areas....
Maggye's Monday Afternoon Full Forecast
Cold Blast to End October in the Mid-South
FIRST ALERT: wintry cold to end October, begin November
10/30 FIRST ALERT: wintry chill to end October, kick off November
Sunday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a rainy night followed by a cold and frost work week