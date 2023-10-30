Bone-chilling temperatures as we head into Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much colder conditions in store for our new work week ahead. A cold front passed through overnight ushering in cold air to the Mid-South. Light showers will stick around until mid-day here in Memphis into the afternoon for portions of North Mississippi. Temperatures will stick in the 40s today due to an abundance of cloud cover. Brisk northerly winds however will make it feel cooler at times, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to near freezing here in Memphis, even into the upper 20s in outlying areas. This gives us our first frost/freeze risk of the season. Make sure to plan accordingly with chilly overnight lows sticking around through the work week.

HALLOWEEN: A bone-chilling day in store with highs only reaching the low 50s. Plenty of sunshine to go around through the day with breezy conditions once again wind gusts could get up to 20-30 mph making it feel even colder outdoors. Through the evening temperatures will drop through the 40s, even into the upper 30s by 10 pm.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the week with temperatures slowly warming into next weekend. Overnight lows, however, will stay around freezing until Friday where they’ll be in the middle to upper 30s. Highs will gradually warm near 60 by Thursday then into the low 70s by the start of the weekend. Dry conditions are expected even through next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

