Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 October
Memphians Ready For Film’s World Premiere Tonight
These women all have one thing in common. See how one filmmaker’s experience is giving a voice to women coping with anxiety.
Jessica Chaney | “I Am” Director with Not Your Ordinary Films
Amanda Willoughby | “I Am” Producer & Editor with Not Your Ordinary Films
Built To Empower: Designer Stainless Steel Jewelry
Her jewelry caught the eye of Oprah...See Valencia Key’s collection and her message of inspiration.
Lia Valencia Key | Creator & Designer of Valencia Key
Northwest Wednesdays: Finding Your Path At Northwest Mississippi
We’re going back to school to see how we can design a successful future at Northwest Mississippi Community College!
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
