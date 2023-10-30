Bluff City Life: Wed., 18 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

21+ Flavors In Hot Wing Sauces Coming To Arlington

We’re putting Memphis on the map for its hot wings! Our style and selection of sauces are unmatched -- that’s also why you’ll see The Wing Guru in every pocket of the 901. Now it’s getting ready for a grand opening coming soon to Arlington!

Rod Williams | #87 Pittsburgh Steelers & Co-Owner of The Wing Guru, Arlington

Jonathan Bins | Co-Owner of The Wing Guru, Arlington

Deon Williams | Operations at The Wing Guru, Corporate Team

Sponsored by The Wing Guru

Hundreds Of U.S Artists Displayed On Riverside Drive

Music, art, food -- down by the river. Meet one of the artists you can see this weekend at RiverArts Fest.

Kendra Burchett | Owner of KB The Visionary LLC & Fiber | Leather Artist

Deborah Pafford | Director of Development at RiverArtsFest

Sponsored by Hemline

Upcoming Shows At Heindl Center For The Performing Arts

We’re celebrating 9 months of the Heindl Center for Performing Arts with incredible shows taking the stage.

Dr. Blake Bostick | Director of the Heindl Center For The Performing Arts

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Keto-Friendly Remix To Southern BBQ & Chilean Sea Bass

You might’ve seen him cooking alongside Gordon Ramsey. Chef Darryl Taylor is back in Memphis. How he got there through health challenges and what comes next.

Chef Darryl Taylor | Celebrity Chef Drama | IG: @darryltaylorchefdrama

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.