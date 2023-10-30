Bluff City Life: Wed., 18 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
21+ Flavors In Hot Wing Sauces Coming To Arlington
We’re putting Memphis on the map for its hot wings! Our style and selection of sauces are unmatched -- that’s also why you’ll see The Wing Guru in every pocket of the 901. Now it’s getting ready for a grand opening coming soon to Arlington!
Rod Williams | #87 Pittsburgh Steelers & Co-Owner of The Wing Guru, Arlington
Jonathan Bins | Co-Owner of The Wing Guru, Arlington
Deon Williams | Operations at The Wing Guru, Corporate Team
Hundreds Of U.S Artists Displayed On Riverside Drive
Music, art, food -- down by the river. Meet one of the artists you can see this weekend at RiverArts Fest.
Kendra Burchett | Owner of KB The Visionary LLC & Fiber | Leather Artist
Deborah Pafford | Director of Development at RiverArtsFest
Upcoming Shows At Heindl Center For The Performing Arts
We’re celebrating 9 months of the Heindl Center for Performing Arts with incredible shows taking the stage.
Dr. Blake Bostick | Director of the Heindl Center For The Performing Arts
Keto-Friendly Remix To Southern BBQ & Chilean Sea Bass
You might’ve seen him cooking alongside Gordon Ramsey. Chef Darryl Taylor is back in Memphis. How he got there through health challenges and what comes next.
Chef Darryl Taylor | Celebrity Chef Drama | IG: @darryltaylorchefdrama
