Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Glimpse Into Pre-1964 Memphis & A Tribute To Progress

We’re giving you an opportunity to step into history with a unique project from the Orpheum Theatre.

Brett Batterson | President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group

Furniture To Last Through The Generations

Custom works of art, built by the Amish. See how this furniture is truly one of a kind.

A Sweet Remix: Charcoal Lemonade & Vegan Cookies

The vision is to bring “healthy” to the Mid-South. Now, What The Health is coming to the kitchen with some vegan treats.

Jordan Walker | Owner of What The Health Food Truck

Janice Walker | Sister & Supporter of What The Health Food Truck

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

