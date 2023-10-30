Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Glimpse Into Pre-1964 Memphis & A Tribute To Progress
We’re giving you an opportunity to step into history with a unique project from the Orpheum Theatre.
Brett Batterson | President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group
Furniture To Last Through The Generations
Custom works of art, built by the Amish. See how this furniture is truly one of a kind.
A Sweet Remix: Charcoal Lemonade & Vegan Cookies
The vision is to bring “healthy” to the Mid-South. Now, What The Health is coming to the kitchen with some vegan treats.
Jordan Walker | Owner of What The Health Food Truck
Janice Walker | Sister & Supporter of What The Health Food Truck
