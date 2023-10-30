Bluff City Life: Tues., 17 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Calling All Witches for a Spooky & Fun 5k Run

Calling all witches to take hold of your britches and get ready to take off for a family-fun 5k! Grab your bikes, boots, or brooms and join the Junior League of Memphis for a spooky time!

Jessica Barron | Vice Chair of the Junior League of Memphis Witches Ride & Run

Gift A Holiday Wish To Meritan’s Senior Saver Bells

The sounds of silver bells will soon be ringing and you can join in on the magic it makes and make a holiday wish come true! Let’s bring in a bit of joy with our friends from Meritan.

Melanie Keller | CEO of Meritan

Sponsored by Meritan

Bluff City Life Feature: Looking To The Future With Binswanger Glass

A legacy built to last with its foundation set on glass. You can look around the Mid-South and beyond and see how Binswanger Glass has been serving communities for over 150 years. Let’s join the CEO to celebrate this milestone.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.