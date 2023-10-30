Bluff City Life: Thurs., 19 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

How Each Bra Can Fund Breast Cancer Research

Let’s be committed to finding a cure to end breast cancer while taking care of our own ta-tas!

Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant - Ridgeway Trace Center

It’s Time For The Courage Thru Cancer Celebration

He’s a familiar face all across Memphis, Jarvis Greer, former sports anchor, father, husband, and cancer survivor. He shares his story with us.

Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer

Jarvis Greer | Former Sports Anchor & 2023 Courage Thru Cancer Honoree

Disparities In Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

When we look at the diagnosis and treatments for breast cancer and the impact it has across communities, disparities come to light along with the need of blood donors.

Dr. Fedoria Rugless | Program Director at Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium

Carrie Rogers | Recent Breast Cancer Survivor

Violinists Coming To Memphis This November

This November, get ready for a serenade unlike none other -- two brothers from South Florida take the violin to another level and they’re making a stop in the 901!

Cindy Younker | Director at Buckman Arts Center - St. Mary’s School

