Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Thurs., 19 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

How Each Bra Can Fund Breast Cancer Research

Let’s be committed to finding a cure to end breast cancer while taking care of our own ta-tas!

Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant - Ridgeway Trace Center

It’s Time For The Courage Thru Cancer Celebration

He’s a familiar face all across Memphis, Jarvis Greer, former sports anchor, father, husband, and cancer survivor. He shares his story with us.

Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer

Jarvis Greer | Former Sports Anchor & 2023 Courage Thru Cancer Honoree

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

Disparities In Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

When we look at the diagnosis and treatments for breast cancer and the impact it has across communities, disparities come to light along with the need of blood donors.

Dr. Fedoria Rugless | Program Director at Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium

Carrie Rogers | Recent Breast Cancer Survivor

Sponsored by Vitalant

Violinists Coming To Memphis This November

This November, get ready for a serenade unlike none other -- two brothers from South Florida take the violin to another level and they’re making a stop in the 901!

Cindy Younker | Director at Buckman Arts Center - St. Mary’s School

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Bourbon Cinnamon Rolls & An Old Fashioned Remix
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 26 October
Built To Empower: Designer Stainless Steel Jewelry
Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 October
A Sweet Remix: Charcoal Lemonade & Vegan Cookies
Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 October
How Blood Donations Help Breast Cancer Patients
Bluff City Life: Mon., 23 October
DIY & Thrifting Ideas For Halloween Costumes
Bluff City Life: Fri., 20 October