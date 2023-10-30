Bluff City Life: Mon., 23 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Delectable Dishes From Across The Globe
This new cooking show is bringing flavors from around the globe to Memphis. Let’s get an early look at Kitchen of the World.
Ruben Gonzalez | Creator & Co-Producer of Kitchen of the World
Giada Valenti | Host of Kitchen of the World
Adjusting Health Care Plans During Annual Enrollment
The time is now to update your insurance. See what changes you can make to perfect your coverage!
Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group
Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group
How Blood Donations Help Breast Cancer Patients
In the fight against breast cancer, men and women battling for their lives and may find themselves needing blood from donors.
Jennifer Coleman | Outpatient Coordinator at Baptist Women’s Health Center
Sponsored by Vitalant
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.