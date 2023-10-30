Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Mon., 23 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Delectable Dishes From Across The Globe

This new cooking show is bringing flavors from around the globe to Memphis. Let’s get an early look at Kitchen of the World.

Ruben Gonzalez | Creator & Co-Producer of Kitchen of the World

Giada Valenti | Host of Kitchen of the World

Adjusting Health Care Plans During Annual Enrollment

The time is now to update your insurance. See what changes you can make to perfect your coverage!

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

How Blood Donations Help Breast Cancer Patients

In the fight against breast cancer, men and women battling for their lives and may find themselves needing blood from donors.

Jennifer Coleman | Outpatient Coordinator at Baptist Women’s Health Center

Sponsored by Vitalant

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Bourbon Cinnamon Rolls & An Old Fashioned Remix
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 26 October
Built To Empower: Designer Stainless Steel Jewelry
Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 October
A Sweet Remix: Charcoal Lemonade & Vegan Cookies
Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 October
DIY & Thrifting Ideas For Halloween Costumes
Bluff City Life: Fri., 20 October