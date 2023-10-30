Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Mon. 16 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Preparing For An Annual Mammogram pt. 1

Step into the doctor’s office! We’re adding ease to your next appointment as we get rid of the mystery of the mammogram.

Bluff City Life Feature: No More Mystery, It’s Time For A Mammogram pt. 2

Early detection saves lives! So join us as we erase the mystery behind this important appointment! It’s time for a check-up.

Bluff City Life Feature: Games, Rides, & Pizza For A Full Day Of Fun

The weather is cooling but the fun doesn’t have to stop. Let’s join Andy Mannis in this Andy Adventure inside Incredible Pizza.

Sponsored by Incredible Pizza

Feeding the Human Spirit: The Re-Grand Opening Of Kroger At Kirby Parkway

The ribbon has been cut and Kroger is excited to announce the re-grand opening of its Kirby Parkway location. Let’s see how they’re feeding the human spirit.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Making Food Science Fun For Kids With Ali Manning
Bluff City Life: Friday, 27 October pt. 1 of 4
The Many Wonders Of India Alive In The Bluff City
Bluff City Life: Friday, 27 October pt. 2 of 4
Avoid The Last-Minute Fright With Easy Costume Ideas
Bluff City Life: Friday, 27 October pt. 3 of 4
Share Your Bluff City Life with Me!
Bluff City Life: Friday, 27 October pt. 4 of 4