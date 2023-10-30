Bluff City Life: Fri., 27 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Making Food Science Fun For Kids With Ali Manning

Making food fun for our kids is easier than you think -- let’s head over to Junior Achievement and meet a friend of ours to break down Food Science for Kids.

The Many Wonders Of India Alive In The Bluff City

The music, the food, the dance! See you can celebrate the beauty of Indian culture in the Bluff City.

Dr. Manjit Kaur | Chairman of the India Association of Memphis & Director of India Fest

Anil Nair | Trustee at the India Association of Memphis & Business Development Director of India Fest

Avoid The Last-Minute Fright With Easy Costume Ideas

Pull out your tools and get ready to craft! Memphis Parent Magazine has some cute ideas for your kid’s Halloween.

Erika Cain | Editor of Memphis Parent

