Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Fri., 27 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Making Food Science Fun For Kids With Ali Manning

Making food fun for our kids is easier than you think -- let’s head over to Junior Achievement and meet a friend of ours to break down Food Science for Kids.

The Many Wonders Of India Alive In The Bluff City

The music, the food, the dance! See you can celebrate the beauty of Indian culture in the Bluff City.

Dr. Manjit Kaur | Chairman of the India Association of Memphis & Director of India Fest

Anil Nair | Trustee at the India Association of Memphis & Business Development Director of India Fest

Avoid The Last-Minute Fright With Easy Costume Ideas

Pull out your tools and get ready to craft! Memphis Parent Magazine has some cute ideas for your kid’s Halloween.

Erika Cain | Editor of Memphis Parent

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Bourbon Cinnamon Rolls & An Old Fashioned Remix
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 26 October
Built To Empower: Designer Stainless Steel Jewelry
Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 October
A Sweet Remix: Charcoal Lemonade & Vegan Cookies
Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 October
How Blood Donations Help Breast Cancer Patients
Bluff City Life: Mon., 23 October